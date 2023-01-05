Dermatologist raises awareness for skin cancer prevention

May is melanoma and skin cancer awareness month, and we're showing you how taking the time to take care of your skin can go a long way.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Melanoma Monday falls on May 1, 2023 and it's a day when dermatologists raise awareness for one of the deadliest types of skin cancer.

The American Cancer Society estimates that nearly 98,000 new melanomas will be diagnosed in 2023 alone.

Dermatologists explained how taking care of your skin can go a long way in preventing skin cancer.

"You only get one skin right? And everyone wants to avoid cancer," Elite Roofing & Rehab Owner, Malik Matthews said.

He makes skin care a priority and encourages his crews to as well since they spend long days in the sun.

"The sun can cause cancer, you know, extensive exposure. That's why I'm always you know, hat, long sleeves and sunscreen," Matthews explained.

The sun isn't the only risk factor, though.

Dr. Sara Shalin at UAMS explained that it can be genetic too.

"People that are particularly at high risk for developing melanoma or other skin cancers should be followed by a dermatologist," Dr. Shalin said.

Each person is different though, so she said not everyone needs to come in frequently to get checked.

Though she does encourage you to recognize the signs and symptoms.

"It may change in the size of it, the shape of it, the coloration of it, it may start bleeding, all of those would be great reasons for you to go to the doctor and get it checked out," Dr. Shalin explained.

She said we're also more likely to notice these changes in the summer.

"It's as the temperatures are warming up, people's clothes are starting to get shed a little bit more," she added.

Avoiding sun exposure between 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. is one of the ways we can protect our skin.

"The other thing is skin-protective clothing, so a hat, glasses, long-sleeved clothing when you can wear it," Dr. Shalin said.

She also recommends wearing sunscreen 30 SPF or above, applying it multiple times, and checking your loved one's skin as well as your own.

"We just use this as an opportunity to make sure that patients, people in the community are educated about the risks of skin cancer," she said.