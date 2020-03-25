LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Health experts are recommending smokers stop smoking immediately because it can leave you much more susceptible to the virus.

Dr. Bala with the Arkansas Department of Health considers it a major health risk during this pandemic.

"People who smoke are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19,” Dr. Bala said.

He said early studies found the mortality from COVID-19 among smokers is about 9 percent, compared to 4 percent among non-smokers.

"It is concerning, and in a time of crisis like that, people can use this as a time of opportunity to quit tobacco use,” Dr. Bala said.

Smokers are more likely to end up in the hospital or ICU.

“Also having severe symptoms and severe consequences, like ending in having mechanical ventilation,” Dr. Bala said.

Secondhand smoke can also be detrimental. Social distancing becomes even more important in this case.

"The fumes from tobacco not only impacts the person who inhales it but also the person in the nearby vicinity,” Dr. Bala said.

When it comes to vaping, there is no evidence yet whether it affects those with COVID-19. But vaping increases the risk for asthma and COPD, which are underlying health conditions that can cause issues with the virus.

People can start seeing the benefits of quitting smoking quickly.

“As early as a few days and few weeks,” Dr. Bala said.

When a smoker inhales the toxic chemicals with the nicotine, it destroys the protective lining in your airways. That lining can rejuvenate quickly once you stop.

"The body has a remarkable capability of regeneration,” Dr. Bala said.

If you need help quitting, you can call 1-800-QUIT NOW or 1-833-283-WELL.

Callers are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also get help online through the health department's Be Well Arkansas program.

"We have trained tobacco treatment specialists who can assist them in their journey for tobacco cessation,” Dr. Bala said.