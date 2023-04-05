George Takei, hundreds gather to mark 10th anniversary of WWII Japanese-American Internment Museum

The Natural State has a complicated history with World War II as thousands of Japanese Americans were forced into a pair of internment camps in Southeast Arkansas.

MCGEHEE, Ark. — McGehee can be defined by numbers— 10 years ago, the WWII Japanese-American Internment Museum opened, which was nearly 70 years after thousands were kept in camps in the area.

"I was not taught it," Cindy Smith, a volunteer at the museum said. "It wasn't really discussed much."

Now, the museum is a reminder of that discussion. On Thursday, hundreds gathered to remember and honor those kept in those camps.

Many in attendance were formerly interned there or were the descendants of those kept there— including George Takei, who you may know from Star Trek.

"That's why this museum is so important," Takei said. "To educate younger Japanese-Americans on their own family histories."

Takei was just five years old when his family was relocated to Rohwer in Desha County.

"It is an important chapter, a very important lesson to be learned from that chapter for all Americans," he said.

Takei said it took nearly 60 years to come back to reflect on his history, which is something he explained many are still unaware of.

"Still, to this day, there are people, Americans, who have only a vague, sketchy idea of what happened to Japanese-Americans during the second world war," Takei added.

That naivety is part of the reason Takei said he comes back. It's a chance to educate.

"It's an important contribution to making America a better country, a more informed country," he said. "And hopefully, better Americans."

Not just for those who lived through the camps, but for all.