LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - James Barrett, 34, escaped from the Arkansas State Hospital Saturday night, August 11.

Barrett is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build. He has dark hair, and said to have a pony tail. He also has tattoos on both arms.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweat pants and black tennis shoes..

There is no information on where he's heading. If you see him, call Arkansas State Hospital Police Department at 501-686-9212, or call your local police.

