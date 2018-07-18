CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) -- The Crawford County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide near Natural Dam, according to deputies.

Investigators said four people are detained after telling authorities of a possible homicide. They told investigators that an elderly couple may be buried off of Starr Road in Crawford County.

According to our CBS affiliate KWCH, the bodies of a man and woman are believed to be from Wichita.

Van Buren Police have arrested three of the four people detained on charges of abuse of a corpse, theft of property, and tampering with physical evidence.

"There is a creek and it appears by the information given by the four people detained and what we see that there appears to be a large grave site in the middle of the creek bed,” Sheriff Ron Brown said.

A mattress was laying on top of the grave site, "those responsible for this murder and burying bodies went to great lengths to bury the couple," says Brown.

The two bodies have been removed and sent to the state Crime Lab in Little Rock, according to Sheriff Ron Brown.

The woman was murdered inside of a camper and the man outside, the crime occurred on Saturday and the bodies were buried on Monday, investigators believe.

The wounds found on the bodies is consistent with what the four persons of interest told investigators, said Sheriff Ron Brown.

A missing persons report was filed for the male and right now they are trying to notify next of kin.

Van Buren police have the couples camper in their evidence impound.

