NEWPORT, Ark. — It is usually not a good idea to mix politics and family gatherings, but what happens when you mix politics with alcohol? You get Postmaster Spirits in Newport, Arkansas.

“Our inaugural product is the biggest inaugural launch of a vodka that ever was in the history of man,” said J. Ross Jones, co-owner of Postmaster Spirits.

The name is Trump Tonic, though some are calling it “Triumph” Tonic.

“It's Triumph Tonic for those who support him, but the naysayers can look at it and say it's a Russian reference so it's negative. So, it's yin and it's yang like the logo, it's bitter and it's sweet, it's orange like he is,” said Jones.

The name instantly grabs people’s attention.

“If you look at the Russian alphabet, and I know we're taking a little bit of artist license in the pronunciation of the backward R being R-Y,” said Jones.

So that is how you get the “Triumph” while still spelling it T-R-U-M-P.

“It's not pro, it's not con. it just is,” said Jones.

Jones also said that label on each bottle has a satirical meaning.

“On the border here it says it'll drown your sorrows or cure your ills, and on the back label we have MADA, Make America Drink Again,” said Jones.

It is a play off President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again.”

“It seems to spark a political debate, but all it really is, is satire, political satire with proof...we like to say,” said Jones.

The creamsicle flavored vodka is certain to create a buzz around the nation.

The distillery is inside an old post office in Newport, Arkansas, which is how they got their name. Trump Tonic is already in 37 states. In the future, Ross said they have four more liquors in the works, including one called Stormi Liqueur, it's a passion fruit vodka, and also Mmmm Peach. Jones also said he would be okay with an endorsement from the president.