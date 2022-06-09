It's been 27 years since Morgan Nick's disappearance

On June 9, 1995, six-year-old Morgan Nick was playing with friends at an Alma ballpark. It would be the last time she was seen.

ALMA, Arkansas — On June 9, 1995, six-year-old Morgan Nick was playing with friends at an Alma ballpark. It would be the last time she was seen. Since Morgan's disappearance, which sparked a statewide outcry that is still heard 27 years later, hundreds of leads have poured in to the local police, state officials and the FBI.

After a new documentary aired on Channel 5 last year and then across the state, new information was revealed that could potentially bring answers to the years-long mystery: A red pickup truck seen at the Alma ballpark that day police say could be linked to Morgan's disappearance.

To the community hoping to find Morgan, the Alma Police Department is still looking for the driver of the red truck, as shown in the documentary.

As local police continued their search for answers, the FBI announced a major development in the case last November. Investigators named Billy Jack Lincks as a person of interest, asking the public for any information about him.

Taking a look into his past, Lincks was no stranger to law enforcement.

According to court documents from August 1995, he attempted to abduct an 11-year-old girl at a Sonic in Van Buren, Arkansas. It happened just two months after Morgan's abduction, only eight miles away from the Wofford Baseball Field where Morgan was last seen.

Following the incident, Lincks was charged and later convicted for sexual solicitation of the child he attempted to abduct in Van Buren.

The biggest detail about Lincks that stuck out to investigators was not his eerily similar track record, it was the vehicle he drove— a red 1986 Chevrolet pickup.

For years now the Alma Police Department has connected a similar red truck, but one with a white camper shell, to Morgan's disappearance.

Despite that, Chief Jeff Pointer says they've never been able to find and question who owned that truck.

"It may not be who took Morgan, but we've never been able to identify who the owner of that truck was," he told our Little Rock affiliate, THV11.

Lincks, unfortunately, passed away years before investigators were made aware of him as a suspect.

As for the Nick family, they continue to hold onto hope for her return or at the very least, closure in knowing what happened to Morgan.

Morgan's mother Colleen has devoted her life to helping families like hers through the Morgan Nick Foundation.

The Morgan Nick case is still an ongoing investigation. If you know anything about her disappearance, you are asked to contact the Alma Police Department at (479) 632-3333 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

