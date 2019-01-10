Angela Davis, an activist and 2019 inductee into the Women's Hall of Fame, is set to speak in Little Rock as part of JusticeCon 2019.

The event, which will take place on October 7 and 8, will focus on bringing "together students, activists, thought-leaders, knowledge-seekers and renowned speakers to share ideas and inspire one another in the pursuit of social justice."

Davis, who was involved with the Black Panthers during the Civil Rights movement, will be the closing speaker of JusticeCon 2019.

She was removed from her job as an assistant professor at UCSD in 1970 due to her connections with the Panthers and the Communist Party.

Following the dismissal, Davis was working to free the Soledad Prison Brothers and became friends with George Jackson. She was put on the FBI's most wanted list after Jackson and other inmates attempted to escape from a courthouse. A judge and three others were killed during the attempted escape, but Davis was not at the crime scene.

She was acquitted in 1972 after spending 18 months in jail. During those months, Davis wrote her first book If They Come in the Morning: Voices of Resistance.

After that, she toured across the United States to discuss prison reform.

The event will take place at the Robinson Conference Center on 426 West Markham Street at 9 a.m.

In order to attend, you will need to register for the event.

