LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – THV11 News Director Dave Parker announced this week that Adam Bledsoe will officially join the team this month as a Feature Reporter.

Bledsoe, a northeast Ohio native and graduate of Harding University in Searcy, Ark., is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. For nearly a decade, he was in law enforcement, serving as a police officer – most recently the Public Information Officer for the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office.

It was in that role that he was introduced to THV11, appearing on Fridays as the morning show’s Operation Safe Speed officer, updating viewers on traffic, and always signing out with his signature phrase, “Have the best weekend of your life.”

Parker reflected on Bledsoe saying, “He seemed to be very comfortable and genuine on camera. We started talking about expanding his television role and now — it’s really happening. Adam is a great guy, he cares about his family, his community and always brings a positive outlook. What more could you ask for?”

In his spare time, Bledsoe enjoys spending time with his wife and two children. He said he’s looking forward to telling the amazing stories Arkansas has to offer. Viewers can expect to see him across various shows, including helping host “Home Field Advantage” Fridays throughout football season on THV11 This Morning.

Bledsoe added, “Now I can officially say ‘This Is Home!’ I’m living the dream I never knew I had.”

