It's about that time of year: Allergy season in Arkansas

There are certain pollens that bloom earlier than others, like Cedar and Elm trees, and those tree and grass pollens can continue until as late as May.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's that time of the year. The sneezing, coughing, and congestion that comes with allergies.

Alaina Haley is experiencing worse allergies this year... and earlier than usual.

"Usually it doesn't get too bad until like middle of March, and this year it was late February it started getting bad already," said Haley.

She said she has symptoms of sneezing, congestion, and itchy eyes.

According to the doctors, she's not the only one with allergies beginning.

Doctor Karl Sitz with Little Rock Allergy & Asthma Clinic said he is seeing more patients.

It's hard to predict just how severe this allergy season will be, but doctors can show the general trends.

Overall, the rise in global temperatures has made pollen seasons last longer.

"You know within a few days variation or a week or so variation. It's the same trees, the same grass time, and then late in the summer into the fall are the weeds," said Dr. Sitz.

Most people with seasonal allergies can get relief with over-the-counter pills or nasal sprays.