WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - UPDATE: Ivy Barrows has been found safe. Sister station KFSM reports that Danny Trent Barrows is still at large and the baby was dropped off at the mother's home by a third party.

ORIGINAL: An Amber Alert has been issued in Washington County for a 2-month-old baby that was allegedly abducted by a 38-year-old man.

An Amber Alert has been issued in Washington County for a 2-month-old baby that was allegedly abducted by her biological father after he stabbed the baby's mother.

Ivy Barrows was taken by her biological father, Danny Trent Barrows after he "severely battered" and stabbed the child's mother. Police said he threatened to kill the mother and the baby with a knife before he left the mother on the side of the road and abducted the baby.

The baby was last seen wearing a white onesie with blue and purple flowers in a gray and pink car seat.

Barrows is described to have brown hair and green eyes. He stands at 5 feet and 11 inches and weighs about 170 pounds.

Barrows was last seen driving a brown Dodge Stratus with fake handicap tags ARVL/300005, headed toward I-49 from the Winslow area.

If you know any information, please call 911 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.

We will update as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KTHV