MORRILTON, Ark. (KTHV) – One K-9 officer received his own Narcan kit in case of an overdose while searching for drugs.

It is vital all officers are protected in case they come into contact with drugs like fentanyl. The potent drug is becoming more and more common.

“A tiny amount is actually lethal to a dog or human,” Sgt. Andy Force said.

K-9 Thor is the Morrilton Police Department's newest addition. He just started two weeks ago, and already has proven himself to be a successful narcotic detector dog.

"He's doing an outstanding job. He's made some locates on vehicles,” Chief of Police Sonny Stover said.

Sgt. Force is Thor’s handler and he said he wants to keep him as protected as possible while on the job.

"There's a large possibility of an opioid overdose for narcotic detector dogs,” he said.

Sgt. Force keeps Thor’s own Narcan kit on his belt in case he comes into contact with a drug like fentanyl. According to the DEA, fentanyl can be 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

The kit was donated by 501 non-profit Protection for Paws. Sgt. Force said it gives him a peace of mind when he sends Thor on drug raids.

"As you can tell, the end of his nose is not protected. That is the first thing that will be in contact with a substance that may be outside of a bag,” he said.

Chief Stover said the risk of overdoses amongst officers is becoming more common.

"Fentanyl is a big thing and the drug dealers are trying to line packages even for officers when they come in contact with the package to be exposed to it,” he said.

So, Narcan kits are vital to have on hand; even for officers on four legs.

"It's the exact same dose. The exact kit that will work for me will work for him,” Sgt. Force said.

Protection for Paws also donated a Narcan kit to the Conway County Police Department last week.

© 2018 KTHV