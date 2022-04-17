'It's been two years:' Arkansas churches hold in-person Easter celebrations

Many Arkansas churches gathered for the first time in over two years to celebrate Easter Sunday as the pandemic forced celebrations to remain virtual.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Thousands of Arkansans celebrated Easter Sunday together for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as COVID caused celebrations to remain virtual over the past two years.

Longley Baptist Church and First Baptist Little Rock are just two Little Rock churches that really wanted to value the in-person gatherings by holding huge holiday celebrations.

Members of First Baptist Little Rock held an early morning breakfast, an Easter egg hunt for the children, and showcased baby chicks and bunnies that kids were able to pet and hold.

"It's been two years since we've been able to have a big fellowship like this where people are here in-person. They're eating breakfast together, egg hunts, so we're really excited about this year," said Lead Pastor of First Baptist Little Rock, Jonathan Curtis.

After everything that they've been through, Curtis wanted to make this year a special one, especially for the youth.

Walking into the church Sunday morning was surreal for church members, physically seeing each other again for the first time in a long time.

Curtis thinks people have been longing to be together again.

"We don't even know what we've missed by being separate from one another for so long," said Curtis.

He said being able to see a congregation full of members while they worship makes his heart happy.

The same can be said for another pastor that celebrated Easter Sunday across town.

Dwight Townsend Sr. is the Senior Pastor for Longley Baptist Church.

He said it feels great to see his congregation back together for fellowship.

Inside the church's Family Worship Center, he's surrounded by members of his congregation who speak with him as children run around during an Easter egg hunt.

They placed eggs all throughout the building for them to find.

"This is the first time we've been able to do this in two years and so what you see now is just the result of waiting," said Townsend.

That wait was finally over and moments like Sunday's are the ones that are truly a blessing, according to Townsend.