Arkansas group works to keep families fed this summer

The Arkansas Martin Luther King Junior commission spent Juneteenth in Jacksonville giving back to the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Juneteenth is a holiday long observed in many places but it has only been a national holiday for 2 years.

The Arkansas Martin Luther King Junior Commission spent this Juneteenth holiday in Jacksonville giving back to the community.

“In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr everyone can be great because anybody can serve,” said Gerald Canada with the commission.

The commission met outside the Jacksonville community center and handed out food to thousands of people.

“We're feeding about anywhere between 15,000 to 20,000 pounds of food,” said the Executive Director of the Commission, DuShun Scarbrough.

People of all ages joined the group's effort of lending a helping hand.

“To be able to teach service at a young age. That means a lot to be able to give back and instill that in the community. That's what we want to do,” said Scarbrough.

Jacksonville Mayor Jeff Elmore explained how so many people coming together for a cause is a testament to this community.

“They don't care who it is they're going to serve, they're going to help they're going to do what they can do to make this a better community for everybody around us,” said Elmore.

The organization wants to make sure no one goes without, especially with kids home from school for the summer.

“Kids right now may not know where their next meal is coming from hopefully this buffer gives a comfort to them to be able to know they can have a nutritious meal,” Canada explained. “These boxes might actually stretch a meal to Wednesday.”

The commission said that holding the food giveaway on Juneteenth made it even more special.