Arkansas pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics after rare blood clot reports

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause on the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the Arkansas Department of Health is halting the use of the vaccine.
An official with ADH said all clinics using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be canceled. The department has also told providers to halt any future clinics as well.
Clinics that use the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will continue as normal.
The CDC and FDA said in a joint statement that they were investigating blood clots in six women that occurred six to 13 days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
More than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been given in the United States, with the majority having mild or no side effects.
"Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the FDA said in its statement. "This is important to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot."