LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Attorneys for two death row inmates who were spared from execution last year are asking Arkansas' highest court to strike down a law that gives the state's prison director authority to determine whether they're mentally competent to be put to death.

The state Supreme Court heard appeals Thursday from convicted murderers Bruce Ward and Jack Greene, who argue the law violates their constitutional rights. Both inmates were granted stays last year so the court could hear their case.

Ward was one of eight inmates Arkansas planned to execute in April 2017. Ward and three other inmates were granted stays. Greene was scheduled to be put to death in November but was that was also halted.

Arkansas has no executions scheduled and lacks two of the three drugs needed for lethal injection.

