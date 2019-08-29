ARKANSAS, USA — Big Brothers Big Sisters empowers our youth by providing them with a mentor, but without volunteers, they're afraid lots of boys won't get the influence they need.

The program pairs girls with women and boys with men.

"I just kept hearing a voice in my head that was saying I need to be a big brother," Big Brother Mark Hamby said.

Six years ago, Hamby signed up to mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of central Arkansas and met Josh, who was nine years old at the time.

"It was kind of different for me because my father's never been in my life. But now, since I grew older, I could talk to him now, and it's like he's more of a father figure to me now," Little Brother Joshua Hunter said.

Hundreds of boys like Josh are in the program, but there aren't enough mentors for them. Some of the kids have been on the wait-list for nearly a year.

"The problem we have is that women, it's more in our nature and want to nurture children and so what we run into is we have a whole lot of boys who need that male figure," Board President Katelin Huffman said.

To get involved, mentors first attend 'Big 101,' which is a 90-minute orientation. After that, they submit an application, complete an interview, and go through background checks.

These brothers hope more male mentors will get involved.

"When you give of yourself, it's not all about you. Then, it's a blessing just to know that you can reach out to another human being," Hamby said.

Josh said it changed his life.

"He helped me out a lot. I can talk to him about anything now," Hunter said.

Not only is he excelling in school, but he's also picked up new hobbies.

"When I met Josh, he didn't' know how to throw a football. So, we went out together to Fair Park over there, and we worked on throwing a football and catching a football, and then had a great time," Hamby said.

For more information on signing up, click here.

