Bentonville farmer's market hits $1 million sales mark

On Saturday, Aug. 14, the Bentonville Farmers Market hit the $1 million sales mark, four weeks earlier than in 2021.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Downtown Bentonville Incorporated (DBI) has announced that the Bentonville Farmer's Market hit $1 million in sales for the second consecutive year.

DBI says this year marks another record-setting season for the popular outdoor market held every Saturday from April through October on the Bentonville Square.

Bentonville Farmer's Market holds 30 markets per season. Here is a list of the market's progression:

● In 2019, the Saturday Bentonville Farmers Market drew $834,676 in total sales for the season.

● In 2020, while affected by COVID-19 restrictions, the Bentonville Farmers Market hit $629,520 in total sales.

● The 2021 Bentonville Farmers Market season hit a record-breaking $1 million sales mark in 23 weeks (in Sept.). Total season sales topped over $1.2 million.

● On Saturday, Aug. 14, 2022, the Bentonville Farmers Market hit the $1 million sales mark, four weeks earlier than in 2021. The market is on pace to exceed 2021 sales by 18%.

● Throughout the 2022 season, 11 of the first 20 markets hit all-time high sales.

The Bentonville Farmers Market averages 70-75 full-time vendors during its market and accommodates over 30 rotating, part-time vendors when spaces are available.

“This sales record shows us that more people are utilizing the Bentonville Farmers Market for locally-grown food each year, which means our vendors can increase production, expand operations, and continue honing their skills,” said Bentonville Farmers Market Manager Stephanie Marpe. “We are grateful to a community that always supports the market – rain or shine – and vendors who put in the hard work each week to create an energy-filled downtown space for gathering, making healthy food choices, and engaging with our local farmers.”

The last outdoor market of the year is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29.

