Bentonville police identify the man who was killed after allegedly charging at officers with a knife

Police have identified the suspect who was killed as Brian Williams.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — One man is dead after Bentonville officers shot him when he allegedly charged at them with a kitchen knife during a domestic disturbance.

Early Sunday (Jan. 10) morning, just before 3:30 a.m., Bentonville Police received a report of a domestic disturbance happening at a home located at 720 NW 6th Street.

Once officers arrived on the scene, it was determined that the disturbance involved a husband, wife, their two young children, and the husband's mother and father, according to a press release from the Bentonville Police Department.

Police say the husband, who has now been identified as 37-year-old Brian Williams, was determined to be the aggressor in the incident and had inflicted serious injuries to his father. Williams' father was treated on the scene by EMS and transported to NW Medical Center-Bentonville, where he was admitted for care.

It was then determined that the wife and children were in extreme and immediate danger of serious injury or death, according to the press release from Bentonville Police.

Furniture had been used to barricade doors at the home, but due to exigent circumstances, officers could open the front door and see inside the house, Bentonville Police say.

At approximately 3:37 a.m., Williams exited the open front door and charged officers with a large kitchen type knife, according to Bentonville Police. Three of the responding officers retreated and fired at the suspect.

Officers immediately rendered aid to the man until EMS returned. He was transported to NW Medical Center-Bentonville and was later pronounced dead.

The Bentonville officers were not injured in the incident.

Arkansas State Police are now leading an investigation into the shooting.

The identities of the Bentonville officers involved in the shooting are Sgt. Brent Farrer, Officer Kyle Putnam and Officer Tyler Sharp. All three officers have been placed on paid administrative leave since the event occurred and will remain on leave until the conclusion of the Arkansas State Police investigation.