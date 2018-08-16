A black bear reported early to classes at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and had to be safely relocated to a wooded area in Faulkner County.

The Conway Police Department reported on their Facebook page that the bear was walking around Hillman Street near South Davis Street.

The bear then climbed up a tree and refused to come "even after officers had moved away."

Officers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission arrived and were able to tranquilize the bear. It was then relocated to a wooded area in Faulkner County where it woke up from its nap. The groggy bear wandered off and hopefully will stay out of the city.

UCA President Houston Davis had a little fun on Twitter sharing the news, telling "Freshman Bears" they did not have to report to campus until Sunday.

"We found this guy near the [southeast] border of campus and had to tranquilize him until first day of classes," Davis said.

Freshman Bears: You do not have to report until Sunday! We found this guy near the SE border of campus and had to tranquilize him until first day of classes. Thanks to Officer Louden and the rest of our @UCAPoliceDept for watching out for all Bears! @ucabears pic.twitter.com/wQlneWWq4J — Houston Davis (@UCApresdavis) August 16, 2018

Hopefully the bear will live out a full and healthy life in the woods of Faulkner County and avoid any late night trips to Conway.

