Midsouth Black Expo returning to North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ill. — The 19th annual Midsouth Black Expo, sponsored by UAMS' Office of Health Initiatives and Disparities Research, will be returning on February 25 in celebration of Black History Month.

The free event, themed “Our Health, Our Wealth, Our Culture”, will offer health education and cancer screenings, as well as promote local Black-owned businesses.

The UAMS MammoVan will be providing prescheduled mammograms by appointment. To make an appointment or determine whether you qualify for services, call (800) 259-8794.

Additionally, in-person and take-home screenings for breast and colorectal cancer will be available.

The expo will also feature an “Ask the Doctor” segment, where people can learn more about a variety of health conditions.

“UAMS has been one of the lead collaborative sponsors of this event since its inception, and it is always a great honor to serve the community,” said Ronda Henry-Tillman, M.D., Division Chief of Breast Surgical Oncology at the UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute.

The expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Venue at Westwind, located at 7318 Windsong Drive in North Little Rock.