Broadway in Little Rock returning for 2022-2023 season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new lineup of Broadway shows are headed to Little Rock, as the new season is set to start in September.

The shows are being brought the city by Celebrity Attractions as part of the company's 2022-2023 Broadway Season.

This year's Broadway Season in Little Rock will feature five 'national Broadway tours' that will come to the city and take the stage over multiple days during each show.

“With each passing season, more and more get to experience the bright lights of Broadway right here in central Arkansas and it is because of our community’s continued support that we can contribute to the quality of life in Little Rock and impact the economy in profound ways. Please join us for our magical 2022-2023 Broadway Season,” the company said through press release.

Here's a look at the five shows coming to Little Rock, along with the days that you can see them:

Blue Man Group: Sept. 9-11, 2022.

Tootsie: Jan. 13-15, 2023.

Disney's Aladdin: Feb. 1-5, 2023.

Legally Blonde-- The Musical: April 21-23, 2023.

My Fair Lady: May 19-21, 2023.