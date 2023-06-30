Cabot woman helping mobile home neighborhood devastated by storms

A mobile home community is still recovering from the storm on June 25, and Cabot neighbors are asking for help.

CABOT, Ark. — The storms on June 25 left more than 100,000 Arkansans without power.

And as of Friday night, that number has decreased to around 1,000.

Unfortunately, some people are still cleaning up after the devastating winds downed trees and destroyed homes.

Pamela Stephenson saw on social media that the storm hit a mobile home neighborhood off Locust Street in Cabot.

Stephenson, and a couple of other women, have been spending most of their time helping them recover this week.

Stephenson showed us homes with tarps over their roofs and trees still in people's yards.

One home had a tree fall on it.

Stephenson said most of the family is ok, but one of the children is in the hospital for injuries sustained from the tree.

Power wasn't restored to the homes until June 28, meaning any refrigerated food had to be thrown out.

Stephenson has been making breakfast and dinner for the community.

"I just know these people need help," Stephenson said. "I'm not rich, but anything, trailers, food, stuff like that would help a lot."

She also said that Home Depot donated boxes of toys to kids, and iHOP donated ice to the residents.