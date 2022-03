Taylors' Made Cafe closed their doors Wednesday, March 2 after a car crashed through their walls.

CONWAY, Ark. — According to a Facebook post, Taylors' Made Cafe closed their doors Wednesday, March 2 after a car crashed through their walls.

There are no details on what caused the wreck, but the Cafe seems to have a good sense of humor about the incident.

In the Facebook post, the Cafe joked they would be closed while they work through some structural changes to the building.

"We are contemplating putting in a drive-thru. We will update when we can re-open."