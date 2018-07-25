The Arkansas Secretary of State's office has given a proposed constitutional amendment 30 more days to get enough signatures to appear on the November election ballot.

The proposed amendment, which would allow casinos in Crittenden, Garland, Pope and Jefferson counties, initially turned in 94,880 signatures. But once officials tallied the signatures, only 70,054 were considered valid signatures.

Although the amendment did not meet the threshold of 84,859 to appear on the ballot, it qualified for a 30-day extension to gather more signatures.

Organizers behind the casino amendment now have 30 days to get more signatures, submit proof that rejected signatures should be counted, or to "make the petition more definite and certain."

