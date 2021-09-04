CDC director says COVID-19 pandemic highlighted race inequity impacting public health

In Georgia, there's work being done at the local level to address inequities in racism impacting public health.

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has declared racism a public health threat. In Georgia, there's work being done at the local level to address inequities in racism and health.

In a commentary on the Atlanta based agency's website, Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the disparities seen over the past year were not a result of COVID-19.The pandemic highlighted inequities that have existed for generations impacting public health.

"Confronting the impact of racism will not be easy. I know that we can meet this challenge. I know that we can create an America where all people have the opportunity to live a healthy life. I know that we can do this if we work together," Walensky said in a statement.

The American Public Health Association is documenting local governments and health boards that have declared racism a public health crisis or emergency. They've tracked close to 200 instances, including one by the Dekalb County Board of Commissioners.

The CDC plans to use COVID-19 funding to make investments in healthcare infrastructure for minority communities as well as expand internal efforts to become a more diverse agency.



Walensky is studying how race impacts an individual's health stating, "over generations, these structural inequities have resulted in stark racial and ethnic health disparities that are severe, far-reaching, and unacceptable." As the nation's leading public health agency, CDC has a critical role to play to address the impact of racism on public health.