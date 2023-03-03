Central High School students walk out in protest of LEARNS bill

Numerous Little Rock Central High School students completed a walkout on Friday in response to Gov. Sanders' LEARNS bill and 'exploitation' of the school.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Several Central High School students completed a walkout around 1 p.m. on Friday in an effort to pushback against Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' highly-talked about LEARNS bill (SB294).

Earlier this week, students at Little Rock Central were said to have wrote the governor. The students felt as though Gov. Sanders was utilizing the historic school to "advance her agenda."

In response, students donned several signs at Friday's walkout. These signs addressed their concerns as to how SB294 could impact the future of the school -- with signs reading "History isn't indoctrination" and "LEARNS bill will destroy LRCH."

“Governor Sanders’ approach is completely antithetical to the values that Central High stands for. As much as she tries to desperately cling to the legacy of our historic institution, we, as students of Central High, unequivocally reject her exploitation of our school’s achievements,” several students wrote in the letter addressed to the governor.

The planned walkout comes as the bill continues to speedily pass through the several phases of legislation, as it hopes to officially become law.

The latest on the LEARNS bill is that it passed through the House on Thursday, following hours of intense discussion among lawmakers.

Following its passing through the House, the bill will now head back to the Senate for a vote. If approved, Senate Bill 294 (SB294) would then go back to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Despite pushback from the students at Little Rock Central, education leaders, and even fellow politicians, the governor has shared her continued excitement on the bill's progress.

"I have my pen ready to sign the boldest, most far-reaching, most conservative education reforms in the country into law after the Senate passes this amended version early next week,” Gov. Sanders said as SB294 passed in the House on Thursday.

SB294 has continued to receive both praise and pushback from local politicians, education leaders, and other Arkansans.

This could be seen in Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva, who expressed his support and confidence in the bill and what it could mean for the future of Arkansas schools.

"This is historic. It starts all the way from early learning to post-secondary and it's exciting," Oliva said.

On the flip side, organizations like the Arkansas Education Association (AEA) have been critical of SB294, with the group's president releasing a statement after the bill passed in the House on Thursday.

“The voices of hundreds of educators, parents, disability advocates and others have been ignored by those who represent us," AEA President Carol B. Fleming said. "Despite pleas to our legislators to slow down and answer questions about the negative impact this bill could have on our children, it continues its sprint through the capital.