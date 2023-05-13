Child hospitalized after being hit by Pulaski County school bus

Lt. Cody Burk with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department says the bus driver thought the road was clear but didn't realize one student was on the ground.

PULASKI COUNTY, Arkansas — One Daisy Bates Elementary School student is in the hospital after being hit by a Pulaski County Special School District bus around 4 p.m. on Friday near the 3600 block of West Hensley Road.

According to Lt. Cody Burk with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, the school bus driver thought the road was clear after making a drop-off but didn't realize one of the kids had fallen.

Burk said the back tire of the bus ran over the student and that the accident is currently under investigation.

The injured student is receiving treatment at Arkansas Children's Hospital.