Community rallies around Cockrill's Country Critters after fire

A fire took the lives of many animals at Cockrill's Country Critters roughly a month ago. Fast forward to now, and the community is doing what it can to help.

AUSTIN, Ark. — The sun was shining in Lonoke County on Saturday and Janice Cockrill-Griffin was taking it all in.

"It does feel good, it's truly, I mean it's a blessing from God," Cockrill-Griffin, owner of Cockrill's Country Critters, said. "It's been a very humbling and rewarding experience to be able to let them help."

Saturday was a day of fun, which for Cockrill-Griffin, was good to see.

"That has been the biggest blessing to me knowing that they care," she said.

That support means a lot, but there's a weight Cockrill-Griffin is still carrying. About a month ago, she received a call that left her heartbroken.

"We had a call from the Austin Fire Chief, which lives just next door. He had noticed black smoke coming from our reptile barn," she said.

Cockrill-Griffin believes a heat lamp, meant to keep animals warm during February's ice storms, malfunctioned and started the fire.

Lemurs, Hedgehogs, birds – over 40 animals died from smoke inhalation.

"We got here and pretty much everything was gone," she said.

It hasn't been easy either--the animals lost were like family members.

"It was heartbreaking to know that we put that much work into these animals to get them where they're friendly, where the kids love them," Cockrill-Griffin said.

But this weekend intended to change that, featuring vendors, performers, and of course animals for the children. Hundreds of people showed up Saturday in support of Cockrill-Griffin.

"There's a lot of the people that you see here today that they've all made contributions," she said.

And it's not all about the money either. In fact, it wasn't even something she considered Saturday.

"Money cannot buy history. Money cannot replace these animals," Cockrill-Griffin said. "However, I feel in my heart that the community is coming together to help replace the things that we lost."

Saturday certainly helps though. Cockrill-Griffin said they plan on using what they raise to purchase and adopt new animals and upgrade facilities.

And although the memories of the fire are still fresh, she's ready to move forward – all to keep making people happy.