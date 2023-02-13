Couple gets married during halftime of Mavs game in Dallas

Mavs fans packed the arena for Kyrie Irving's home debut on Monday. But, they soon learned they were also guests at a wedding.

DALLAS — Many Dallas Mavericks fans probably said the words "I do" when asked if they wanted to check out Kyrie Irving's home debut.

Well, a couple from Arkansas took it a step further by attending the Monday night game -- and getting married there, as well!

Yup, a full-fledged wedding -- right at center court at the American Airlines Center.

Hello Twitter 👋🏻



A lot of people are watching the @dallasmavs to see Kyrie’s first home appearance.



But so y’all know—a freaking FULL-BLOWN wedding just happened mid-court during halftime the night before Valentine’s Day.



The groom, Reid Malone, proposed at a game in 2021🏀 pic.twitter.com/AnkYERiROR — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) February 14, 2023

The ceremony took place during halftime of the Mavs' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Donning a beautiful wedding dress, bride Ellyn Piatt was escorted to center court to meet groom Reid Malone.

And in extra Mavs flavor, the couple's wedding was officiated by broadcaster Mark Followill, who happens to be an ordained minister and finished calling Monday night's game for television after the ceremony.

He dropped a number of basketball puns during his officiating.

Per the Mavs, this is THE first ever @NBA marriage that’s happened during a game ever.



Malone and his bride Ellyn Piatt are die-hard fans and love the team.



The Mavs reached out to them about the idea at the end of last year.



Congrats to the newlyweds!



(@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/wTyEkltAN5 — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) February 14, 2023

According to the couple, Malone actually proposed to Piatt at a Mavs game in December 2021 at midcourt.

Malone told WFAA that he's from Dallas and Piatt is from Arkansas.

He added that his mother is a season ticket holder and that when he and Piatt started dating she was told the Mavericks would become part of her life.

"I was very upfront with her that my family are huge Mavs fans," Malone said with a laugh.

He added that Piatt told him she would love to be proposed to at a game and the rest was history.

"She said it multiple times," Malone said. "She said it would be awesome to get engaged in front of thousands of people and so it just made sense to do it here."

The team loved the proposal so much that they reached out to the couple late last year about having the wedding ceremony at a Mavs game.

Members of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra even went to the game just to play the introduction and first dance music for the couple.

"I am nervous, but I'm very excited," Piatt told WFAA while getting ready. "This is like a different level, but it's very cute and romantic. We got engaged at a Mavs game and we're getting married at a Mavs game. It's come full circle."

And if anyone is curious—everyone here loved it! pic.twitter.com/iMyG4qPO2C — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) February 14, 2023

It was a packed house already at Monday night's game as it was Irving's debut at the AAC as a member of the Mavs.