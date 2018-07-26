The wheels are still in-motion for Driving Arkansas Forward. The proposed amendment to the Arkansas Constitution would bring casinos to Russellville and Pine Bluff, and would allow Southland and Oaklawn to have Casino Gaming.

Nearly every Arkansas election over the last decade has had gambling on the ballot. But do you really know the differences, what you're voting for?

Driving Arkansas Forward will likely be on the ballot in November.

There are several key things you need to know:

If you feel like you've seen these clip boards and the petitions they carry everywhere, you're not wrong.

"Good afternoon sir, are you a registered voter in Arkansas,” asked a campaign worker along the Little Rock River Market.

Driving Arkansas Forward, the effort to get a casino measure on the ballot in November, had a seemingly impossible task: get more than 84,000 signatures in six weeks.

"We turned in 96,000 signatures, over 70,000 of which were valid. So our validity rates are higher than what you've seen in past canvassing petitions,” said Driving Arkansas Forward Council, Nate Steel.

Because 70,000 signatures were valid, state law granted the campaign 30 days to make up the difference. Petitions were passed around even after the signatures were turned in, preparing for a situation such as this. Steel said signatures shouldn't be a problem.

"But we are going to continue, just for good measure. To make sure that the signatures are not an issue, so we will be turning in well more than the required number by August 24th,” the attorney continued.

If nothing changes, it's likely the casino amendment will be on the ballot in November. But what makes this casino proposal different than the others presented over the last several years?

1. If local governments don't like the proposals of casino operators, they don't have to allow them to move in.

"No operator can get a license without the written support of the Mayor and County Judge or quorum court,” Steel explained.

2. No specific casino operators are attached to the amendment.

"There will be operators that come forward and show ideas,” he explained of the process. “It might be a good fit for the community, it might not be. They'll get to make that decision on a case-by-case basis. If they don't want to do it all together. That's fine."

3. A vote against one of the casinos means a vote against both. This is an all-or-nothing amendment, which also means casino gambling will be introduced at Oaklawn and Southland.

"This is an estimated $300 million investment in a place like Pine Bluff. You can imagine what that would do to that community. Then again, close to $10 million in tax revenue, just from net gaming receipts alone,” Steel said finally.

Driving Arkansas Forward's signatures are due Friday, August 24. The midterm election will be held Tuesday, November 6.

