According to Pulaski County Special School District officials, Lawson Elementary principal Matthew Mellor was shot in Pine Bluff Sunday.

On Facebook, Mellor's wife said he and his best friend traveled to Pine Bluff to meet with a guy about "purchasing a Corvette - cash only."

She said the deal allegedly went bad and the guy pulled a gun on Mellor's friend. She said his friend is licensed to carry and gun and pulled out his gun, but the "guy shot before he could pull the trigger."

She said Mellor and his friend made it to a nearby hospital. After a three hour surgery, Mellor's spleen was removed. He has also had injuries to his ribs, liver and a lung.

"It could have been so much worse," she said.

We have reached out to the Pine Bluff Police Department for more information on the shooting.

Mellor is the principal at Lawson Elementary, which is located in west Little Rock. In a statement, the PCSSD said "our thoughts and prayers are with Matt, his family and our Lawson community."

We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.