LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to a spokesperson for Kroger, a person employed at the Cantrell Marketplace location has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The last time the employee worked was on Saturday, May 2.

The store said they are following guidance from the CDC and other health organizations.

"In addition to the enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocol put in place since the pandemic began, we’ve also hired a third party cleaning crew to clean and sanitize," said Teresa Dickerson with Kroger.

The associate is home recovering.