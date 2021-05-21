Employee shortage affecting Arkansas Girl Scout summer camp, counselors needed

The nationwide labor shortage not only is hurting local businesses, but it's now impacting our youth.

The nationwide labor shortage not only is hurting local businesses, but it's now impacting our youth.

The Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas says they may not get to attend their annual summer camp due to organizers unable to find enough staff to run it.

"My favorite thing about going to camp is riding the horses, canoeing, even though I tipped over quite a bit and ended up in the water," said Girl Scout Sadie Kirks, who knows just how fun and important Camp Noark is.

"It's all really valuable skills that you can use later in life."

But, this year brings on a new set of challenges as more campers like herself are wanting to join in, but there are not enough employees to oversee it.

It comes as the nation itself faces a labor shortage. Tim Beshears, Chief Operations Officer said he needs 9 counselors for June and July.

"We are in critical need right now of unit counselors specifically,” Beshears said.

Right now, two are only filled. This means they'll have to cancel camp sessions if someone doesn't step up.

"We have increased positions by $50 a week. It still included free room and board so you get all the food, all the snacks, and all the s’mores you could possibly want."

No worries if you're not a trained counselor— that comes with the job.

"We put our staff through a two-week training, an 80-hour training. It's really a leadership boot camp for all of our staff."

To serve as a counselor you must be a female and at least 18 years old. Because there is a shortage, you don’t have to commit to a full summer. They’re accepting one-week commitments.

Campers like Sadie hope you see the importance of Camp Noark just as much as she does.