Fayetteville recycling named 2022 Program of the Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville was one of two cities awarded the 2022 Program of the Year by Resource Recycling. Fayetteville was named the winner of the Small City category, while Washington, D.C., won the Large City category.

Fayetteville was recognized for its Recycling and Trash Collection Division’s efforts in recycling, food-waste diversion and education. Other finalists for the Small City category were Marquette County, Michigan, and San Marcos, Texas. This is the second year Resource Recycling has hosted the awards.

“Fayetteville has gone above and beyond to help residents and businesses divert their food scraps from the landfill, even handing out free collection buckets and setting up numerous drop-off centers,” Resource Recycling wrote in a media release. “The city also conducts robust outreach through multiple avenues.”

Fayetteville will be honored at the 2022 Resource Recycling Conference in Austin, Texas this month. This is the only national event dedicated to enhancing municipal recycling and will be held from Aug. 15-17.

The City of Fayetteville says its Recycling and Trash Collection collects from nearly 16,600 houses, as well as apartment units and commercial establishments. In 2021, about 6,570 tons of recyclables, 876 tons of food scraps and 17 tons of household hazardous waste were collected from homes and businesses in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville has a 19% recycling rate, with a contamination rate of less than 2%. To learn more about the City of Fayetteville's Trash and Recycling Collection efforts, click here.

