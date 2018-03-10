CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) - Conway citizens are lighting up their Facebook feeds with excitement as a beloved restaurant, Fazoli's, has announced their plans to return.

This announcement comes as part of two multi-unit development agreements for eight new locations in Georgia and Arkansas.

Fazoli's, an Italian restaurant chain known for their breadsticks, will also be coming to Benton and Searcy.

Though there's no word on when we can expect to see the bright red tomato near you, we do know the first grand opening is set for 2019.

