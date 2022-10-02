Searcy firefighters respond to overnight fire at CJ’s Place Apartments

SEARCY, Ark. — According to the Searcy Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire at CJ’s Place Apartments overnight.
Firefighters received a call about the fire right before 1 a.m. and are currently on the scene and along with five other volunteer fire departments.
The fire started in an occupied apartment and spread very quickly, according to fire officials. However, reports say everyone has made it out of the apartments.
THV11 is on the scene and we will update this article with more information as it becomes available.