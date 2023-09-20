First-of-its-kind gas plant coming to Arkansas

Jefferson County will house the facility, turning natural gas into clean diesel. It is the most significant industrial economic investment in state history.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The plan for GTL Americas to bring one of its plants to Arkansas has been in the works for years, and now it's finally happening.

"We are celebrating a milestone event in the life of this project," GTL Americas President Leon Cordon said. "Our vision is to create a center of excellence for gas to liquids in Arkansas to serve the United States."

Cordon said this gas-to-liquids facility is a significant milestone.

"It's the first of its kind in the United States on a large industrial size basis," Cordon said.

The facility will be producing diesel that is cleaner for the environment.

"Less pollution, so no smoke out of tailpipes of vehicles," Cordon said. "You have 40% less emissions, 40% less nitrous oxide and zero sulfur dioxide coming out."

The facility will be in Jefferson County.

"It's going to be the largest industrial construction project probably ever in the state of Arkansas with the number of billions of dollars that it will take for the entirety of this project," Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said.

Washington said this is going to have a tremendous impact on the area's economy.

"250 permanent jobs, good paying permanent jobs, means so much to the economy and the growth of our city," Washington said. "Not only that, but during the three years of construction, there'll be 2,500 jobs."

Washington said she hopes this will put Pine Bluff and Jefferson County on the map.

"With this being the only gas-to-liquid plant where they are turning natural gas into petroleum into diesel fuel, and maybe even jet fuel," Washington said. "I think that would really put us on the map."