Police respond to mental crisis call at Olive Garden in Fort Smith

According to police, an individual in distress entered Olive Garden expressing his fears of being followed and saying someone was coming in to "shoot up the place."

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) responded to a mental crisis call at Olive Garden Saturday, May 28 at 2:23 p.m.

According to police, an individual in distress entered Olive Garden expressing his fears of being followed and saying someone was coming in to "shoot up the place." This caused the people at the restaurant to flee in fear. Police were able to determine there was no threat and took the individual to the Crisis Stabilization Unit.

Officials say this was an isolated incident and the Crisis Intervention Team will follow up to ensure the individual receives the help that he needs.

FSPD says if you have a friend, acquaintance, or family member, that you believe is experiencing a mental health crisis or mental health issues call 479-709-5100 or 911 for emergencies.

