Fort Smith police arrest teenage suspected in Doug's Convenience store homicide

The 15-year-old is suspected by police to be involved in the Doug's Convenience store homicide on March 24.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Fort Smith police conducted a SWAT operation on Thursday, May 4, in which they arrested a 15-year-old who is suspected to be involved in the convenience store killing of Chanell Moore on March 24.

The arrest took place in the 9800 block of Mayo Drive Thursday evening.

On Thursday, Fort Smith police said the SWAT arrest was connected to an aggravated robbery in Barling on Dec. 12, 2022.

Police reported that Chanell Moore, a mother of four, was shot and killed after a suspect entered Doug's Eastside Convenience store on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith while she was working and shot her.

On Friday, May 5, Fort Smith police confirmed that the 15-year-old is the person they suspect killed Moore, identified as Kemuel Mark Andrew Stucki of Barling.

Since Stucki is being charged by Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue as an adult, 5NEWS is electing to use his full name despite him being a minor.

Stucki has been charged with aggravated robbery, first-degree murder, and a terroristic act, FSPD said. His bond was set at $250,000 cash.

According to Shue, Stucki's arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10 in Sebastian County Circuit Court.

In the affidavit of Stucki's arrest, he was involved in an aggravated robbery on Dec. 12, 2022, when he allegedly entered a Barling gas station and demanded the clerk fill a bag with vape pens and signaled he had a gun under his hoodie. In that robbery, Stucki allegedly was wearing a black ski mask and a gray hoodie, similar to the suspect who killed Chanell Moore inside Doug's Convenience store on March 24.

After leaving the store on Dec. 12, the suspect reportedly re-entered the store and said he'd pay for the vape pens, and took off his ski mask. However, he then ended up taking four vape pens and walking out without buying them, the affidavit said.

It was through the video surveillance of the robbery of the gas station in Barling that police say they were able to identify Stucki as the suspect involved in the homicide at Doug's Convenience.

