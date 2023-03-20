Gov. Sanders asks for Major Disaster Declaration from President Biden

"The sheer magnitude of this event created disastrous amounts of debris, caused extensive power outages, and resulted in the death of two Arkansans and the injury of many others." Governor Sanders said in a statement. "We have determined that these storms are of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the State and affected local governments and that supplementary federal assistance is necessary. Thirteen hard-hit Arkansas counties have sustained significant damage to infrastructure, businesses, agriculture, and property – and we must provide these Arkansans with the assistance they need to fully recover.”