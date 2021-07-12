Mayor postpones Christmas parade following shooting in Helena-West Helena

The shooting happened on Plaza Street in Helena-West Helena, as gun shots rang out just before the parade was set to start.

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark — It's been two years since Helena-West Helena last had a Christmas parade.

This past Saturday was supposed to be the first time since COVID that people would gather for the traditional holiday event.

But on the same street that the parade was set to be at, a shooting happened just before floats were about to line up, causing organizers to cancel it.

The shooting happened on Plaza Street. Gun shots rang out right before the parade was set to start.

Helena-West Helena's Mayor Kevin Smith said three people were involved. Two of them have been arrested, and one is in the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Smith called these terroristic shootings and said they are believed to be gang related.

"We believe they were responsible for a lot of what I call terroristic shootings in the neighborhood and in that area for the entire week," said Smith.

The parade will still go on, but this time with more security. Along with Helena PD and Phillips County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas State troopers will be patrolling along the parade route.

The mayor is also looking to hire 10 more officers for Helena PD through a $1,000,000 grant they received from the Department of Justice. He also plans on starting an anonymous crime tip line.

"I think it's a wake up call for all of our elected officials, including me, that we have to spend the money we need spend, and do the things we need to do to have adequate law enforcement protection," said Smith.