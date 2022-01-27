Here's how to get free mulch in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Want some mulch? Pulaski County is giving some away for free while it lasts.

"We are dropping mulch off at Two Rivers Park (6900 Two Rivers Park Rd) and Batesville Pike Yard (8069 Co Rd 67). Feel free to come out and load some up. This weekend is looking good weather wise!" Pulaski County said in the announcement.