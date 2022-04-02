Space heater used to keep dogs warm likely caused fire that destroyed veteran's home

The veteran had lived in the southeast Houston home for nearly 40 years and was using the space heater to keep his dogs warm.

HOUSTON — "It's indescribable."

The words of a homeowner named Mike after his home of nearly four decades burned to the ground in southeast Houston Thursday night.

Firefighters got to the house on Bonner Street quickly because they were at a nearby fire, but the flames had already destroyed much of it.

They think a space heater caused the blaze. Mike said he set up the heater to keep his dogs warm in this bitter cold.

"I put a space heater in the back room for two of my old dogs and I went to bed at 9," the Vietnam veteran said.

By 10:45 p.m., flames were racing through the house. Thankfully, Mike and some of his pets made it out safely. Four dogs are still missing.

"When they get spooked sometimes, they go under the house cause it's an old house," Mike said.

He's lived in the house for 38 years and now the friends he's made along the way are stepping up.

"Emotional and physical support, and I'm not lacking. All my neighbors are showering me with plenty of support," Mike said.

Some classmates from Milby High School even showed up and surprised him.

"We put together a little bag like we used to do in school for the Red Cross, and this is some cash from all the neighbors around here," one of them said.

Mike got a little choked up when he thanked them.

"It's a nice neighborhood. That's why, you know, I moved here and why I stay here."

Mike's neighbors have set up a GoFundMe account to help him get back on his feet. If you want to donate, here is the link.

An update from the Vietnam War veteran who lost his home to a fire and several dogs in SE Houston last night.



Neighbors are stepping up to help Mike...including these two old classmates from Milby HS. A moment captured by our photojournalist @mikeorta @KHOU pic.twitter.com/ml2FOtWeCN — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) February 4, 2022