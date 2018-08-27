LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Arkansas State Park Rangers are investigating the incident that caused a panic at the Salt Bowl on Aug. 25.

Although surveillance footage did not capture the incident that sparked alarm at War Memorial, the general area could be seen and may hold answers.

Meg Matthews with the Arkansas State Park Rangers said reports of hearing the sound of gunshots was a misunderstanding. She said a fight broke out in the concourse and someone dry-fired a stun gun.

That's when people started running out of the stadium, with many yelling 'gun' causing even more panic. A security officer took the stun gun and tried to stop the person who fired it, but they weren't able to apprehend them in the chaos.

So as of now, there are no suspects.

Matthews also said three metal barricades were knocked over and could have been mistaken for gunshots. When it comes to the stun gun, Matthews said someone snuck it in the game.

She explained security measures are different depending on the event at the stadium. For example, for the Razorback game coming up in October only clear bags will be allowed inside and State Police will be present.

Today, Bryant Schools have counselors available for those needing to process what happened.

© 2018 KTHV