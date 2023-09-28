Jacksonville family searching for answers, justice after deadly fire

A Jacksonville family is seeking answers after a house fire killed three people on July 29. A criminal investigation is ongoing.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — A Jacksonville, Ark., family is looking for answers after a house fire killed three of their loved ones.

This weekend marks two months since that fire happened. While no suspects are named, it is an ongoing criminal investigation.

According to authorities, first responders received a call about the fire around 4 a.m. on July 29.

"Everything seemed fine," Phyllis Conrad said. "Nothing out of the ordinary, and then the next day, a Lonoke County sheriff is knocking on my door."

Three of Conrad's family members fell victim to the fire — her sister Betty Lloyd, 73, niece Kierra Huntley, 18, and nephew Ethan Lloyd, 15.

Betty Lloyd's birthday was July 28, one day before the fire. Conrad spent time with her that day, going shopping and having lunch.

Her niece and nephew also visited Betty Lloyd, their grandmother. They planned to spend the weekend with her.

"I got to visit and cut up with them," Conrad said. "Let them know I loved them, and I always hugged them and told them I loved them before I left them."

That was the last time she would see them alive.

Overnight, a fire would erupt in the Jacksonville home, killing Betty Lloyd, Ethan Lloyd and Kierra Huntley.

"There were four people in that house that night," Conrad said. "Only one made it out."

Several fire departments responded. However, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation.

The sheriff's office told us when they are called to take over an incident like this; all cases go through the criminal division. They said this is an open investigation and could not give us more details.

Conrad believes there is more to how this fire started, and she's hoping to get answers to the deaths of her sister, niece and nephew.