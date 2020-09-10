24-year-old Jacksonville man drowns during church outing on Lake DeGray

CLARK COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, the body of a Jacksonville man was recovered Friday morning at 7:45 a.m. after 19 days of search and recovery operations.
Deputies said someone reported a possible drowning on Sunday, September 20 at 2:55 p.m. on Lake DeGray.
The investigation revealed that 24-year-old Courtland Matthew McDonald, of Jacksonville, was attending a church outing with family and friends at a location southwest of the Caddo Bend Recreational Area.
Witnesses reported McDonald was swimming, but began calling for assistance and was in apparent distress. They reportedly tried to rescue him to the safety of the boat, but were unsuccessful.
Search and Rescue responded but Matthews' had already submerged. They were unable to find the body until Friday morning.