24-year-old Jacksonville man drowns during church outing on Lake DeGray

Witnesses say Courtland Matthew McDonald was swimming when he began calling for assistance. People reportedly tried to help, but were unsuccessful.

CLARK COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, the body of a Jacksonville man was recovered Friday morning at 7:45 a.m. after 19 days of search and recovery operations.

Deputies said someone reported a possible drowning on Sunday, September 20 at 2:55 p.m. on Lake DeGray.

The investigation revealed that 24-year-old Courtland Matthew McDonald, of Jacksonville, was attending a church outing with family and friends at a location southwest of the Caddo Bend Recreational Area.

Witnesses reported McDonald was swimming, but began calling for assistance and was in apparent distress. They reportedly tried to rescue him to the safety of the boat, but were unsuccessful.