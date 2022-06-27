Less bang for your buck: July 4th firework prices rise in 2022

Supply chain issues and larger demand have pushed fireworks prices higher than before.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Fireworks retailers in Arkansas say prices have risen from supply chain issues.

LB Hudson is the owner of Mega Mega Fireworks in Springdale. It's the retailer's first year in Northwest Arkansas, after they moved up from southern Arkansas.

"The fireworks industry is definitely not immune to all the supply chain difficulties that businesses are seeing," said Hudson. "If anything, it's affected more because it's so seasonal."

Hudson had six years of experience in south Arkansas. He says the move to Northwest Arkansas will bring more traffic to his tent, but not without higher prices.

"A couple of years ago, maybe two or three years ago, you could probably get a really good show for $100 to $120," said Hudson. "Now you’re probably looking at $180 to $200 to really put on that show for you and your family."

Hudson explained that along with higher prices, getting products has become difficult. He says that suppliers, mainly coming from China, have been very backed up. He says you can expect prices to be higher on big-ticket items like their MOAB fireworks Package from USA Fireworks.

"We’re really trying to do our best to keep the cost down and offer really great deals but it’s hard," said Hudson. "You can basically expect the price you pay two to three years ago to be almost double."

Hudson's tent is located on Sunset and 48th in Springdale, next to Sunset Liquors. They'll be open starting Tuesday the 28th through next Tuesday the 5th, following Springdale's fireworks ordinance.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.