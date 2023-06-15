Central Arkansas Pride to host Youth Leadership Academy

Central Arkansas Pride is working to unify the community for Pride month— a time designed for all people to feel free to celebrate who they are.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pride month is held each year in June, and it is meant to celebrate all identities of the LGTBQ+ community.

However, a harsh reality for some is that Pride month isn't as joyous as it should be.

"There has been laws that have been passed that go against the trans community, the LGBTQIA community, it's been a battle," said Dolores Wilk with Central Arkansas Pride.

They said some bills introduced this past legislative session focused on taking away those safe spaces for people who are part of that community.

A recent study from The Trevor Project showed some alarming statistics. Out of the 28,000 13 to 24-year-olds that were surveyed, 41% of LGBTQ young people had seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year.

Fewer than 40% didn't feel welcome in their own home and 56% who wanted mental health care said they couldn't get it.

Central Arkansas Pride will be hosting its inaugural Youth Leadership Academy on Saturday, June 17th from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The event is aimed at helping people learn about the resources that are available in Arkansas.

"We have sessions in the morning from nine to 12:00 p.m. in three tracks. A general track, a health track, and an organizational track," Wilk said. "I want to educate them how they can make an impact, how they can change that perspective, going forward [and] how they can be involved with legislation."

Central Arkansas Pride plans to host the Youth Leadership Academy every month from now on.