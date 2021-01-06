'I don't want to hide that part anymore': Little Rock business flies flag in honor of Pride Month

Domestic Domestic is showing people they are loved and supported with flags out front.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — June is Pride Month. A time to celebrate the people of the LGBTQ community and the contributions they make right here in our state.

Domestic Domestic has always been welcoming of anyone and everyone, but there are some colorful flags in the front this month to show that you are loved and supported.

"We've always celebrated Pride, but maybe not as loudly," said owner Heather Smith.

The gift shop has been off Kavanaugh since 2014, but this is the first year the flags have flown.

Heather Smith says she hesitated out of fear of losing customers, but she says this year's Arkansas legislative session put some things in perspective.

Several bills passed this year that targeted transgender Arkansans, including banning transition healthcare to trans youth in the state and prohibiting transgender women to play sports that align with their gender identity.

"As hard as a lot of that legislation was to hear, it made me more hopeful to see the people that weren't directly affected, but knew it was the right thing to do to fight against the ugliness and the hate," said Smith.

She says these past few years have shown her it's more important than ever to be yourself.

"I don't want to hide that part anymore. So, it's not just Heather celebrating Pride this year, but it's also Domestic Domestic celebrating and it's my staff being just as supportive and just as out loud, so that we welcome everybody in our stores," said Smith.